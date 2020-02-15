Shirley Van de Vere Hall Thomas, 87, of Bristol, Va., went home to be with her Savior and Lord on February 14, 2020, where she was reunited with her husband, William A. Thomas, her sweetheart of more than 70 years. She was predeceased by her son, Malcolm Wade Thomas. She is survived by her son, William Abram Thomas Jr. (Diane) of Midlothian, Va.; two daughters, Sherry Thomas Greene (Brad) of Roswell, Ga., and Melanie Thomas Fitzgerald (Mike) of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; 10 adoring grandchildren, Valerie Thomas Myers (Aaron), Jenna Thomas Lear (Jeff), William Abram Thomas III (Kristen), Drew Van de Vere Greene and Charles Brandon Greene (Brittany), Evan William Fitzgerald, Kyla Fitzgerald Cagle (Alex), Zachary Daniel Thomas, Kenley Faith Thomas, Tanner Wade Thomas; and 11 beloved great-grandchildren, Haley, Lauren and Troy Myers, Luke and Alexa Lear; Deacon, Harper and Decker Thomas, Raelynn Thomas, and Lola and Aurora Greene. "Nana" dearly loved and was so proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Shirley was born in Abingdon, Va., the fifth and baby daughter to Roy C. Hall and Laura E. Hall. She attended King William High School in Abingdon and her last year at Virginia High School. She met, fell in love with and married her husband, Bill, while still in high school. They started their life together in 1948, on the Thomas family farm and moved to Kingsport, Tenn., in 1953 when Bill took a job at the Kingsport Press. Bill and Shirley and their four children moved to Bristol in 1963, where they raised their children and blessed them all with a college education. Shirley was an active loyal member of Euclid Avenue Baptist Church for 57 years. Her faith and witness were strong all her days here on earth. The steadfast love of her family and her Lord was exhibited in every aspect of her life. Her infinite wisdom and sweet disposition always showed through her selfless service and dedication to her family. She gathered her family together at every opportunity to enjoy her wonderful cooking, love of life and knowledge of healthy living. Her Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Euclid Avenue Baptist Church with Pastor Allen Roberts officiating. Entombment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery Mausoleum. The family will receive friends at the church from 12 until 1 p.m., Thursday prior to the service. Pallbearers will be Mac Dorton, Jay Dorton, Evan Fitzgerald, Will Thomas, Brandon Greene and Zachary Thomas. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Thomas family. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Euclid Avenue Baptist church.
