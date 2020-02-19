Shirley Van de Vere Hall Thomas, 87, of Bristol, VA., went home to be with her Savior and Lord on February 14, 2020. Her Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Euclid Avenue Baptist Church with Pastor Allen Roberts officiating. Entombment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery Mausoleum. The family will receive friends at the church from 12 until 1 p.m., Thursday prior to the service. Pallbearers will be Mac Dorton, Jay Dorton, Evan Fitzgerald, Will Thomas, Brandon Greene and Zachary Thomas. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Thomas family. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Euclid Avenue Baptist church.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Thomas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments