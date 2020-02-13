Karen Sue Belcher Thomas, age 45, of Kingsport, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was a member of Indian Springs Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Eugene Belcher and Martha Elsie Wyatt Belcher. She is survived by her husband, Matthew Thomas; two brothers, Robert (Sherry) Belcher of Abingdon, Va., and Michael (Tracy) Belcher of Damascus, Va.; two nieces, Brandy Belcher and Becky Harris; two nephews, Willie and Austin Belcher; canine companions, Rowdy, Bella, and Carlos; and special friend, Linda Hicks. A funeral ceremony will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Indian Springs Baptist Church, 325 Hill Rd., Kingsport, TN 37664, with Pastor Todd Kirk officiating. A committal service will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Forest Hills Memory Gardens, 19415 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, VA 24210. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2 until 3 p.m. at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made be made to Indian Springs Baptist Church in Karen's honor. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family Karen Sue Belcher Thomas is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
