Thomas, Judy Sarah

Judy Sarah Thomas, age 66, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at her residence. The funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors Mark Edwards and Charles Rose officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Glenwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

