Judy Sarah Thomas, age 66, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Taylor and Mable Love Rowe. Judy was a 30 year employee of Wallace Imports. She was a member of Cross of Christ Worship Center. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 27 years, Warren H. Thomas; siblings, Joan, Irene, Kathleen, Bill and Leslie Left behind to cherish her memories are her brother, John R. Rowe (Anita); sister, Sharon Rose (Charles); her favorite niece, Carol Anne Ross (Bill); step daughter, Melissa Thomas Osborne; step grandsons, Scott Osborne and Chase Osborne; step great-granddaughter, Hattie Osborne; several nieces and nephews; uncle and aunt, Junior and Violet Love; special friends, Pastor Mark Edwards and wife, Heather. The funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors Mark Edwards and Charles Rose officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday at Glenwood Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be the congregation of Cross of Christ Worship Center. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
