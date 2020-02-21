Jacqueline Thomas, 76, of Bristol, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at her residence. A Gathering of Remembrance will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, Bristol, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services to help the family with the funeral expenses. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Thomas and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201, phone (276) 669-6141.

To plant a tree in memory of Jaqueline Thomas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

