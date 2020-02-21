Jacqueline Thomas, 76, of Bristol, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at her residence. A Gathering of Remembrance will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, Bristol, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services to help the family with the funeral expenses. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Thomas and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201, phone (276) 669-6141.
Welcome to the Conversation
Most Popular
-
Washington County Sheriff's Office investigating body found along Campground Road
-
AMBER Alert issued for missing Sullivan County 15-month old
-
Guest View: Will we learn from the Cabela’s closing?
-
UPDATE: Man in police custody after threatening to jump off roof in downtown Bristol
-
Sheriff: Men involved in Washington County shooting death were dating sisters
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas