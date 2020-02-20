Jacqueline Thomas, 76, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at her residence. She was born on March 1, 1943, a daughter of the late Holiday and Clara Deloach Stanley Culbertson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Roger Thomas and three sisters, Gloria Wise, Bobbie Jean Barton and Connie Leigh Stump. Jacqueline was a loving and a devoted sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She worked for several years as a cashier for both Food City and Food Country. Jacqueline enjoyed crocheting, reading and word puzzles. Jacqueline is survived by her sons, Wayne Thomas and special lady friend, Connie McCoy and David Thomas and girlfriend, Beth; three grandchildren, Bella Donna Michelle, James Calleb and Jarred Wayne; great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Zachary; brother, Holiday Stanley Jr. and wife, Cathy; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a special thank you to New Century Hospice and Everyone that called or came by to visit and for all the love and care shown to Jacqueline during her illness. A Gathering of Remembrance will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, Bristol, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services to help the family with the funeral expenses. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Thomas and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201, phone (276) 669-6141.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
417 Lee Street
Bristol, VA 24201
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
