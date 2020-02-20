Jacqueline Thomas, 76, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at her residence. She was born on March 1, 1943, a daughter of the late Holiday and Clara Deloach Stanley Culbertson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Roger Thomas and three sisters, Gloria Wise, Bobbie Jean Barton and Connie Leigh Stump. Jacqueline was a loving and a devoted sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She worked for several years as a cashier for both Food City and Food Country. Jacqueline enjoyed crocheting, reading and word puzzles. Jacqueline is survived by her sons, Wayne Thomas and special lady friend, Connie McCoy and David Thomas and girlfriend, Beth; three grandchildren, Bella Donna Michelle, James Calleb and Jarred Wayne; great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Zachary; brother, Holiday Stanley Jr. and wife, Cathy; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a special thank you to New Century Hospice and Everyone that called or came by to visit and for all the love and care shown to Jacqueline during her illness. A Gathering of Remembrance will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, Bristol, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services to help the family with the funeral expenses. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Thomas and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201, phone (276) 669-6141.

To send flowers to the family of Jacqueline Thomas, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 22
Gathering of Remembrance
Saturday, February 22, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Blevins Funeral and Cremation Services
417 Lee Street
Bristol, VA 24201
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Jacqueline's Gathering of Remembrance begins.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments