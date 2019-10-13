CHILHOWIE, Va. Gordon Millard Thomas "Danny", of Chilhowie, Va., died on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, and was preceded in death by his loving wife, Janie McAllister Thomas. Danny was born on August 21, 1944, the son of the late Daniel and Gladys Thomas of Glade Spring, Va. Survivors include three sons, Mark Allen Thomas of Chilhowie, Va., Michael Raymond Thomas and wife, Crissy, of Kings Mountain, N.C., and Daniel Thomas and wife, Tia, of Mountain City, Tenn.; three grandaughters, Taylor Thomas of Kings Mountain, N.C. Cristin Townsend of York, S.C. and Aden Thomas of Mountain City, Tenn.; one grandson, Deklan Thomas of Mountain City, Tenn.; and four great-grandkids. Danny is also survived by one sister, Ramona Caudill; and two nieces and a nephew. The family will have a private memorial at a later date. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Thomas Family.

