CHILHOWIE, Va. Gordon Millard Thomas "Danny", of Chilhowie, Va., died on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, and was preceded in death by his loving wife, Janie McAllister Thomas. Danny was born on August 21, 1944, the son of the late Daniel and Gladys Thomas of Glade Spring, Va. Survivors include three sons, Mark Allen Thomas of Chilhowie, Va., Michael Raymond Thomas and wife, Crissy, of Kings Mountain, N.C., and Daniel Thomas and wife, Tia, of Mountain City, Tenn.; three grandaughters, Taylor Thomas of Kings Mountain, N.C. Cristin Townsend of York, S.C. and Aden Thomas of Mountain City, Tenn.; one grandson, Deklan Thomas of Mountain City, Tenn.; and four great-grandkids. Danny is also survived by one sister, Ramona Caudill; and two nieces and a nephew. The family will have a private memorial at a later date. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Thomas Family.
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
Corn maze in shape of U.S. opens in Bristol
-
NASCAR: Former driver Eric McClure on the road to recovery after serious health issues
-
Bristol couple recounts 'hopelessness' of addiction, journey to recovery
-
Former Sullivan County jail inmate suggests alternatives to overcrowding
-
Friday Night High School Football Predictions
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389