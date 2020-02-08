Thomas, F. William "Bill"

F. William "Bill" Thomas died on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at his home in Bristol, Va. He was born January 12, 1936, in Fairfield, Iowa., to the late Frank W. and M. Ruth Watts Thomas.
The memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 2 p.m., at State Street United Methodist Church in Bristol, Va., with the Reverend Jonathan Jonas officiating. Visitation with friends and family will take place in the sanctuary immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests, for those who wish to do so, a contribution to the music memorial fund of State Street United Methodist Church.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Thomas and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.