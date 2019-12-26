Billie Jean Thomas, 91, of Glade Spring, Va., passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, at the Abingdon Health and Rehabilitation Center in Abingdon, Va. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at Garrett Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Friday in the Riverview Chapel at Garrett Funeral Home with Pastor Vann Seal officiating. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, Va. Those who wish to attend the committal service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. Saturday. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Mrs. Thomas and her family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236, ph.#: (276) 475-3631.
Thomas, Billie Jean
To send flowers to the family of Billie Thomas, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 27
Visitation
Friday, December 27, 2019
5:00PM-6:45PM
5:00PM-6:45PM
Garrett Funeral Home
203 North Shady Avenue, P.O. Box 950
Damascus, VA 24236
203 North Shady Avenue, P.O. Box 950
Damascus, VA 24236
Guaranteed delivery before Billie's Visitation begins.
Dec 27
Funeral Service
Friday, December 27, 2019
7:00PM
7:00PM
Riverview Chapel at Garrett Funeral Home
203 N. Shady Avenue P.O. Box 950
Damascus, VA 24236
203 N. Shady Avenue P.O. Box 950
Damascus, VA 24236
Guaranteed delivery before Billie's Funeral Service begins.
Dec 28
Committal Service
Saturday, December 28, 2019
11:00AM
11:00AM
Sunset Memorial Park
21674 Monroe Road
Damascus, VA 24236
21674 Monroe Road
Damascus, VA 24236
Guaranteed delivery before Billie's Committal Service begins.