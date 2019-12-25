Billie Jean Thomas, 91, of Glade Spring, Va., passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 in the Abingdon Health and Rehabilitation Center in Abingdon, Va. She was born on February 6, 1928, a daughter of the late Robert and Marie McVey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Thomas; and three brothers, Chesil McVey, Maurice McVey, and Merle McVey. She was a resident of Glade Spring, Va. for many years and retired from the Damascus Hosiery Mill. She loved to sew and enjoyed reading and working crossword puzzles. Billie Jean was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church where she served as the Primary Sunday school teacher for over 40 years. She is survived by two daughters, Retha Jean Smith and her companion, Randy Thomas, of Abingdon, Va. and Lisa Ann Little and her husband, Kerry, of Glade Spring, Va.; one sister, Dixie Lee Jolly and her husband, Don, of Abingdon, Va.; one brother, Dean McVey of Bristol, Tenn.; a sister-in-law, Ruby McVey of Bristol, Va,; three granddaughters, Tina McLaughlin, Jennifer Smith, and Cara Brown and her husband, Wesley; three great-granddaughters, Elizabeth McLaughlin, Caroline McLaughlin, and Hadley Brown; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of the Memory Care Unit at Abingdon Health and Rehab for all the love and care shown to Billie Jean. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Garrett Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. on Friday in the Riverview Chapel at Garrett Funeral Home with Pastor Vann Seal officiating. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, Va. Those who wish to attend the committal service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. on Saturday. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Mrs. Thomas and her family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236; ph.#: (276) 475-3631.
