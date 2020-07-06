Benny Harold Thomas, age 66, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020. He was born August 6, 1953, to the late Betty Joyce (McCracken) Thomas and Vernon Harold Thomas. Besides his father, Vernon Thomas, he is also survived by his wife, Donna (Billings) Thomas; two step-daughters, Danielle Peterson, and Desirae Matherly; one grandson, Sullivan Martin; one brother, Dennis Thomas along with several in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. The memorial service will be held at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Benny's lifetime friend, Pastor Roger Ball officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 162 Free Hill Road, Johnson City, TN 37615. Benny was unique and will be deeply missed. In our darkest moments, we will imagine him fishing in a lake in a land not so far away. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

