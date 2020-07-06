Benny Harold Thomas, age 66, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020. He was born August 6, 1953, to the late Betty Joyce (McCracken) Thomas and Vernon Harold Thomas. Besides his father, Vernon Thomas, he is also survived by his wife, Donna (Billings) Thomas; two step-daughters, Danielle Peterson, and Desirae Matherly; one grandson, Sullivan Martin; one brother, Dennis Thomas along with several in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. The memorial service will be held at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Benny's lifetime friend, Pastor Roger Ball officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 162 Free Hill Road, Johnson City, TN 37615. Benny was unique and will be deeply missed. In our darkest moments, we will imagine him fishing in a lake in a land not so far away. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
New owner reopens café to continue legacy of chef who died in accident 3 months ago
-
Travel, failing to follow guidelines blamed for COVID rise in NE Tenn., SW Va.
-
Authorities seeking two individuals charged in connection with human remains found in burned home near Bristol
-
Walton, Jeffrey
-
Officials fear for separate Marion protests' safety
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.