Barbara Ann Humphrey Thomas, age 83, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at her residence. She was born on October 13, 1936, a daughter of the late Ernest and Anna Jane Berry Humphrey, and was a lifelong resident of Bristol. Mrs. Thomas was a former member of Holston Baptist Church, and current member of Calvary Baptist. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Thomas; son, Michael Thomas; and several brothers and sisters. Surviving include her children, Wanda White and husband, Tom, Randy Thomas and fiancee', Lisa Potter, and Roger Thomas and wife, April; long-time companion and caregiver, Lester Murray; granddaughter, Megan Thomas; great-grandson, Silas Sharpe; brother, Earl Humphrey and wife, Sue; and many nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 6 p.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Randall Morton officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 4 until 5:45 p.m. at the funeral home. The committal service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, October 27, 2019, at the Glenwood Mausoleum Chapel. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Amedysis Hospice and caregivers, Roseanna Hammonds and Brandy Hayes. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

