Pastor Thomas L. Thacker, age 67, of Jefferson, S.C., and currently residing in Seymour, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his residence. He was born September 13, 1952 in Bristol, Va., a son of the late Earl R. and Mary E. Harrison Thacker. Thomas was a United States Army Veteran serving six years and 16 years in the Reserves. He lived most of his life in the Bristol area. Thomas was a former employee of Line Power and the United States Post Office and left in 1997, to become a full time Pastor. Thomas received Jesus as his Saviour on July 31, 1979, and was ordained on March 22, 1981. He pastored Johnson's Chapel and Open Door Baptist and was assistant pastor for Bethel Baptist all of Bristol, Va.; Believers Baptist, Carrollton, Ill.; Pilgrim Baptist, Abingdon, Va.; and most recently, Almetta Baptist in Jefferson, S.C., June 2006-present. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Margie Thacker; and brothers, Bill Thacker, Troy "Buddy" Thacker and Kenneth Thacker. Survivors include his loving wife, of 47 years, Faye Phillips Thacker; children, Karen Stevens and husband Jonathan, Kevin T. Thacker and wife, Heather; grandchildren, Nathan, Caleb, Elizabeth, John, Timothy, Lydia Stevens, Madisyn, Olivia, Hannah, Cana Thacker; brothers, Michael Thacker, David Thacker and wife, Teresa, James Thacker and wife, Shirley, and Tim "Tink" Thacker; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Kevin Thacker, Pastor Charles Biggs and Pastor Dean Powers officiating. Interment will follow at Crumley Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020, at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Corey Joplin, Mickey Jordan, Johnny McCathern, Tyler McCathern, Johnny Tadlock, Curtis Watkins, Troy Watkins and Kenny Wilson. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Almetta Baptist Church, PO Box 415, Jefferson, SC 29718 for purchase of church sign in his memory. The family has chosen to make the livestream of the service available to the public and may be viewed at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: QEZIMT Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
New owner reopens café to continue legacy of chef who died in accident 3 months ago
-
Bristol, Va. School Board sets new start times for fall
-
School systems in Sullivan County release plans for 2020-2021 school year
-
Wolf Hills Brewing Co., craft brewery in Abingdon, now bubbling in new location
-
Ballad Health sounds alarm on virus as cases increase in region
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.