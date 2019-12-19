Testerman, Remington Alexander

MARION, Va. Remington Alexander Testerman, infant son of Katie Martin and Jason Testerman, returned back to Heaven on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. He is preceded in death by his paternal great-grandparents, Shirley Gross Brown, Ray Max Brown Sr., and James "Pops" Testerman; and maternal great- grandparents, Wilma and Phil Kirby and Eula and Sam Martin Sr. Along with his loving parents, he is survived by his paternal grandparents, Jason and Sherry Testerman; paternal great-grandmother, Shelby Testerman; maternal grandparents, Vanessa and Sam Martin Jr.; aunts, Jessica Testerman and Tyler Hayes, and Brandi and Ronald Hutton Jr.; uncle, Josh Martin and Crystal; and cousins, Izzy, Gabby, Lucas, Elijah and Jaiden. All services will be held privately. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Martin & Testerman Family.
