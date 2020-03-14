Edna Lee Davison Tester, age 91, of Bristol, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Ballad Health Hospice House. She was born on October 4, 1928, a daughter of the late Cyrus Oda Davison Sr. and Ella Pullon Davison, She had lived all of her life in the Bristol area, and was a member of Shelby Street Church of God. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Miller, Margaret Moore, and Minnie Hobbs; and brothers, Cyrus Oda Davison Jr. and Fred Davison. Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Wilburn Conway "W.C." Tester; daughter, Kim Anderson and husband, Randy; sons, Will Tester, Michael Wayne Tester and wife, Terry, and Stephen Phillip Tester and wife, Cindy; grandchildren, Suzanne, Joseph, Tara and husband, Jake, and Erica; great-grandchildren, Sosia, Sarila, Samantha, and Seraphina; sister, Hazel Price; brother, Herbert Davison and wife, Cheri; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service for Mrs. Tester will be held 6 p.m., Monday, March 16, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with David Sharrett officiating. The burial will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Mountain View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 until 5:45 p.m. Monday prior to the service, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

