Edna Lee Davison Tester, age 91, of Bristol, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Ballad Health Hospice House. The funeral service for Mrs. Tester will be held 6 p.m., Monday, March 16, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with David Sharrett officiating. The burial will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Mountain View Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To plant a tree in memory of Edna Tester as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments