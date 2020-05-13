Charles "Andy" Tester, age 63, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on May 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving father, Robert Dewey Tester and brother, Bobby Tester. He is survived by his mother, Betty Tester; sister, Terry Stamey; and brother, Richard Tester. He is also survived by his children, Charlie Tester, Sarah Tester, and Jessee Tester; ex wife and friend, Karen Brown Tester, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Tester as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries