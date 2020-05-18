Betty Jean Tester, 82, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 16, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Tester; her sons, Andy and Bobby Tester; her father, Jesse Clark; and her mother, Margaret Chapman Clark. She is survived by her daughter, Terry Stamey; and son, Richard Tester; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. The family will be receiving friends and family at the home of Betty Tester on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 4 p.m. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.
