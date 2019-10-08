Debra "Debbie" Susan Tenpenny, age 64, of Chattanooga, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Erlanger Medical Center. She was born on October 19, 1954, in Bristol, a daughter of the late Clarence and Dorothy Booher Tenpenny. Survivors include her sister, Dorothy Addison and husband George; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Glenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.