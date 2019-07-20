Our hearts are broken. Our dear sweet mother, Lillian Lucille Gentry Boughers Templeton, departed this world on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Christian Care Center of Bristol. She was born September 1, 1932, in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late Lee Alexander and Blanche Quales Gentry. Lucille was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and former employee of Raytheon. She was a member of Holston Valley Christian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Louis Dale Boughers Sr.; her second husband, Joseph Earl Templeton; and son, Louis Dale Boughers Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Huff and husband, Eddie; son, Phillip Boughers; grandchildren, Tyler Boughers, Eddie Huff and wife, Gabe, Ben Huff and wife, Lindsey, Chester Boughers and Dillon Boughers; great-grandchildren, Huxton Huff, Tripp Huff and Shelby Huff; and brother, Guy Gentry. She was a kind, gracious, gentle and honest person who taught us to find humor in everything. She saw only the good in everyone. We are grateful that God let us be the ones to call her Mother. Her loved ones will miss her, but we are certain she is no longer in pain and is in the hands of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Gary Barnett officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Rooty Branch Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the graveside for the committal service. The family wishes to send a special word of thanks to all of Lucille's caregivers at Christian Care Center of Bristol. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

