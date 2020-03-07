Raymond H. Teaster Sr., age 77, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord and his wife, Linda Mae Shelton, on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon. He was born on April 14, 1942, in Bristol, Va., a son of the late Fred Jackson and Mary Louise Harlow Teaster. Raymond was a lifelong and proud resident of Bristol, Va., a town he loved very much. He is survived by his daughter, Brenda Sue McDonald; son, Raymond H. Teaster Jr.; grandchildren, Megan Teaster, Justin Long and Michael Long; great-grandchildren, Julia, Mia and Quentin Long; brothers, Chris Teaster, Norman Teaster, Howard Lee Teaster and Fred Teaster; and sisters, Jean Smith and Betty Chapman. The family will be holding a private service at a later date. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Teaster and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Teaster, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments