Raymond H. Teaster Sr., age 77, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord and his wife, Linda Mae Shelton, on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon. He was born on April 14, 1942, in Bristol, Va., a son of the late Fred Jackson and Mary Louise Harlow Teaster. Raymond was a lifelong and proud resident of Bristol, Va., a town he loved very much. He is survived by his daughter, Brenda Sue McDonald; son, Raymond H. Teaster Jr.; grandchildren, Megan Teaster, Justin Long and Michael Long; great-grandchildren, Julia, Mia and Quentin Long; brothers, Chris Teaster, Norman Teaster, Howard Lee Teaster and Fred Teaster; and sisters, Jean Smith and Betty Chapman. The family will be holding a private service at a later date. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Teaster and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Welcome to the Conversation
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389