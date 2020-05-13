Denver Floyd Teague, age 93, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at NHC Bristol. He was born in Sullivan County, the son of the late William Teague and Blanche Malone. Denver was a good man who was set in his ways. He never stopped loving his wife. He worked at Wallace Oldsmobile as a mechanic for 30 years. He also enjoyed making clocks as a hobby. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen Goode; brother, James Teague; sisters, Ruby Smith and Geneva Teague; and an honorary son, Phillip Goode. Those left to cherish his memory include nephew, Glenn Cross (Lois) of Bristol; sister, Bessie Geisler of Piney Flats; sister-in-law, Martha Pickle (Albert) of Bristol (whom he raised for many years), and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to offer a special thank you to the NHC nursing staff for their special care. A private graveside service will be conducted at Shelby Hills Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City Chapel is serving the Teague family. Office, 423-538-7131.
