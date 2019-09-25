SALTVILLE, Va. Thomas Ray Taylor, age 77, passed from this life unexpectedly on Monday, September 23, 2019, at his home. He was a retired Chief Warrant Officer 2 with 20 years of proud service in the U.S. Army. Tom served tours of duty in Florida, Texas, Germany, Korea, and Iran with the Hawk Missile System, always moving his family with him where it was possible. CWO Taylor received numerous commendations throughout his career. He was a deeply devoted family man who loved all his family dearly and loved being with them. It was once said that he was the glue that held them all together. He was an extremely hard worker who loved caring for his animals, as well. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Essie and Frances Taylor; brother, Sherman Taylor; and sister, Elizabeth Doane. Tom is survived by his wife of 53 years, Connie; and sons, Chad and Craig and daughter-in-law, Ladda, whom he loved as if his own daughter. He is also survived by two who filled his heart with pure joy, granddaughters, Andrea and Jessica. Surviving family members are five sisters, Carolyn (Mack) Holmes, Nancy Hageman, June (Ronnie) Holmes, Mable Perry, and Mildred Hatfield; two brothers, Paul (Ruby) Taylor and William "Bill" (Patsy) Taylor; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the Henderson Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Baumgardner officiating. The burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the Taylor Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends from 6 until 8 p.m. prior to the service on Wednesday. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Thomas Ray Taylor family.