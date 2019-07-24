Robert L. "Bob" Taylor, age 78, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at his residence. The funeral service for Mr. Taylor will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Larry Hall officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. Thursday, prior to the funeral service. The committal service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, in Glenwood Cemetery, with military honors conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.