MARION, Va. Raymond D. Taylor, 69, died on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the VA Medical Center, in Mountain Home, Tennessee. A graveside service and interment will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Mountain Home Cemetery in Johnson City, Tennessee, with Rev. Avery Sheets officiating. Military Rites will be conducted by the Bristol V.F.W. Post # 6975 and the Virginia National Guard. Online condolences may be sent to the Taylor family through our website at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments