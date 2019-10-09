MARION, Va. Raymond D. Taylor, 69, died on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the VA Medical Center, in Mountain Home, Tennessee. He was a 20 year veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Hawaii, Ft. Dix, New Jersey, Butzbach, Germany, Ft. Lewis, Washington, Karlsruhe, Germany, and Ft. Lee, Virginia. He retired as a Food Service Director of the Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institution. He was a member of Cedar Baptist Church in Marion, Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Linda Dotson Taylor of 48 years; one sister, Peggy Pilkenton of Oregon; three brothers, Billy Taylor of Castlewood, Virginia, James Taylor of Dante, Virginia, and Toby Taylor of Hampton, Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews. He was born in Dante, Virginia, son of the late Floyd and Ollie Vanhoose Taylor. He was preceded in death by one sister, Betty Amburgey; and five brothers, Lewis, Johnny, Tommy, Eddie, and Danny Taylor. A graveside service and interment will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Mountain Home Cemetery in Johnson City, Tennessee, with Rev. Avery Sheets officiating. Military Rites will be conducted by the Bristol V.F.W. Post # 6975 and the Virginia National Guard. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Raymond's memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th floor, New York, NY 10004, or to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be sent to the Taylor family through our website at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

