CHILHOWIE, Va. John R. "Dickie" Taylor Jr. was called home by his Heavenly Father on March 28, 2020, from Bristol Regional Medical Center. Dickie was born on March 17, 1943, to the late Mary Ruth and John Richard Taylor Sr. of Saltville, Virginia. He resided in Chilhowie, Virginia with the love of his life, Mary Hunt Taylor. He was a life-long Christian who lived a blessed life with his family and friends. He was a constant positive influence on his daughters, grandchildren, and their childhood friends. Dickie touched many lives during his 77 years on this earth. Dickie was a Worshipful Master of Masonic Lodge #250 in Chilhowie, Va. He and his wife, Mary taught Children's Church, and volunteered with the Chilhowie Little League and Chilhowie High School Band for many, many years. He retired from Brunswick Corp in Marion, Va., where he worked as an inspector in the defense department. Dickie volunteered as Chilhowie Rescue Squad Captain and member of the Chilhowie Fire Department. He graduated from RB Worthy High School in Saltville, Va. (Still a "Shaker") and Virginia Highlands Community College with honors. Loved ones who have gone before him include: his parents; an infant brother, Kenneth W. Taylor; a brother, T. Michael Taylor; grandparents, William R. and Nannie B. Ruth, and William C. and Sallie C. Taylor, all of Saltville, Va.; father and mother in law, Wm. H. "Bill" and Mildred H. Hunt of Chilhowie, Va.; sisters-in-law, Linda H. Galliher of Chilhowie, Va. and Juanita H. Duff of Saltville, Va.; and brother-in-law William H. "Billy" Hunt of Chilhowie, Va. Loved ones who remain to cherish his memory include his wife of 55 years, Mary H. Taylor; daughters and son-in-law, Kimberly T. Hayden of Chilhowie, and Tammy T. and Howard B. Blevins of Marion; grandchildren, Ricky Blevins and Courtney Morehead, Ashley and Mike Wade, Zachary Blevins, Ericka Hayden and Danny Delp, and Leah Hayden; great-grandchildren, Zaeden, Bryden, Alexis, Calliope, and Persephone; special family members, Christine Mottersheard, Jeraldine Dailey, Charlie Galliher, and Ralph "Duffy" Duff; and numerous more family and friends. Graveside funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Westwood Memorial Gardens in Chilhowie, with Pastor Matt Holman and Pastor Bobby Dunn officiating. Private family visitation will be held at the funeral chapel. A public celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Taylor family.
