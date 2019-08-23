Hobert S. Taylor Jr., age 67, of Charlotte, North Carolina, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 18, 2019, after a long battle with ALS. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 23, 2019, at the funeral home from 5 until 7 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in the Owens Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Jerry Eggers and Pastor Mark Appleton officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Ketron Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Lebanon, Va. Pallbearers will be family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The ALS Association, Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022. Share memories and condolences with the Taylor family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., (276) 889-1212, is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments