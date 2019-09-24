BRISTOL, Va. John Christopher Taylor, age 47, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019. He had lived and worked in Florida for many years, prior to moving to Bristol 5 years ago. John was a handyman, who loved working with his hands. He worked hard, was determined when learning new things, and strong willed when his mind was made up. Most of all he had a loving heart. John was of the Christian faith. He is survived by his children, Gavin and fiancée, Delany, of Bristol, Va., Talan of Abingdon, and Teryn of Deland, fla.; his parents, Dennis and Diana Taylor of Abingdon; his beloved dachshund fur baby P-Dab. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral chapel officiated by Pastor Bryan Treadway. A committal service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Temple Hill Memorial Park, in Castlewood, Va. Those wishing to attend this service are asked to meet at the cemetery at least 15 minutes prior to the service. Those wishing to share memories and express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. John and his family are in the care of Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).