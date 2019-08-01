SALTVILLE, Va. Jeffie Lee Taylor, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at his home. Jeff was born to the Rev. Edward P. and Virginia Stallard Taylor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three sisters, Roxie Hockett, Juanita Chappell, and Loretta Mitchell; two brothers, Troy Taylor, Silas Taylor; three half-sisters, Vivian Taylor, Hester Crockett, and Thelma Gallagan; and five half-brothers, Earl, Bob, Arville, Morris, and Paul Taylor. He is survived by three brothers, Roy Taylor and wife, Lois, Fullen Taylor and wife, Janie, and Andrew Taylor and wife, Patty; sister, Bonda Jackson; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at the Henderson Funeral Home with Pastor Roger O'Quinn officiating. The burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the Falls Hills Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service on Friday. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Jeffie Lee Taylor family.