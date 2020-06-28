Jeanette Elizabeth Taylor, age 80, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at her residence. She was born on May 17, 1940, in Washington County, Va., a daughter of the late Teddy and Blanche Wright Taylor. Jeanette was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and retired from Virginia Social Services. She attended Shiloh Freewill Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Arlene Nunley. Survivors include her daughter, Iva L. Price and husband, Dennis; sisters, Phyllis McCracken and Bea Welch; grandson, Lucas Shelly; special granddaughter, Sarah Adams and husband, John, and sons, Lane, Logan, Tristion and Brady, whom she loved; special grandson, Quentin Price and Karen; nine grandchildren in South Carolina; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Greg Dingus, Bro. Roger Ball and Bro. Jack Sprinkle officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Eastern Heights Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Doyle Welch, Joel Welch, Wayne Welch, James Welch, Jonah Welch and Quentin Price. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ballad Hospice, 280 Steeles Rd., Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
