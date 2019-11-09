Jane "June" Woodward Taylor, age 65, of Meadowview, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Abingdon Health and Rehab Center. She was born September 10, 1954, to the late Arthur Maurse Woodward and Lockie Collins Woodward in Smyth County, Va. June was a member of Chestnut Grove Community Church. In addition to her parents, June was also preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, David "Mike" Taylor; brother, Frank Woodward; and sister, Reba Terry. She is survived by three sons, Christopher Taylor of Meadowview, David Taylor, USN and wife, Michele, of Virginia Beach, Va., and Michael Taylor of Meadowview; two sisters, Vickie Stewart and husband, Eddie, of Saltville, Va. and Shirley Broady and husband, Don, of Meadowview, Va.; and four grandchildren, Kaela Gregory, Cody Church, Kelsie Taylor, and Lily Taylor. A funeral ceremony will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with Travis Fletcher officiating. A committal service will follow at Mt. Rose Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Jane "June" Woodward Taylor is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).