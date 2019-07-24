Howard B. Taylor, age 80, a longtime and well-known resident of the Holston Valley Community, east of Bristol, died at his home on Monday, July 22, 2019, following a lingering illness. Howard was the son of the late A.B. and Trula Campbell Taylor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years, Peggy Sue Cross Taylor. He was a 1957 graduate of Holston Valley High School, and a 1961 graduate of Lincoln Memorial University. While at LMU, he was involved in a number of campus activities and held the distinct honor of being named to "Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities" for two consecutive years. He was the editor of the school newspaper and a member of the tennis team. Following graduation from LMU he began working for the Bristol Newspaper for 21 years. He worked in various capacities from reporter to editor. He retired from his career in journalism in 1981 to enter into full-time Christian ministry. His first service was at Holston Valley Christian Church, where he served for 13 years. He then was instrumental in establishment of the First Christian Church of Abingdon, Va., where he ministered for 27 years. He retired from FCC in 2004. After leaving he then served for an interim period at Blountville Christian Church before accepting a full-time minister position at Harmon Chapel Christian Church where he served until the time of his death. He is survived by two daughters, Lori Sammons and husband, Al, and Gena Fulton and husband, Mark, both of Bristol, Tenn.; and one brother, Michael Taylor of Dayton, Tenn. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Logan Canter of Bristol, Tenn., Carter Eldreth of Bristol, Tenn., and Preston Fulton of Johnson City, Tenn.; one sister-in-law, Mildred McClain and husband, Dewey, of Blountville, Tenn.; as well as a number of nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at First Christian Church of Abingdon, 185 Old Jonesboro Rd., Abingdon, Va., with Ministers Tom Crise, Frank Branson, Gary Barnett and Aaron Lawrence officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. Wednesday at the church and again from 6 until 8 p.m. prior to the service at the church. The entombment will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, in the Glenwood Mausoleum Chapel. Pallbearers will be Carter Eldreth, Preston Fulton, Mark Fulton, Al Sammons, Larry Barker, and Jeren Whaley. Honorary pallbearers will be all the men of Harmon Chapel Christian Church. A special celebration of life service will be held at a later date at Harmon Chapel Christian Church in Shady Valley, Tenn. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Amedisys Hospice for their love and care during this time. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.