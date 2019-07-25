Howard B. Taylor, age 80, a longtime and well-known resident of the Holston Valley Community, east of Bristol, died at his home on Monday, July 22, 2019, following a lingering illness. The funeral service will be held 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at First Christian Church of Abingdon, 185 Old Jonesboro Rd., Abingdon, Va., with Ministers Tom Crise, Frank Branson, Gary Barnett, and Aaron Lawrence officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. Wednesday at the church and again from 6 until 8 p.m. prior to the service at the church. The entombment will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, in the Glenwood Mausoleum Chapel. A special celebration of life service will be held at a later date at Harmon Chapel Christian Church in Shady Valley, Tenn. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.