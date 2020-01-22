Hildred Marie Whitaker Taylor passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the Wexford House after a period of declining health. She was born on July 30, 1926, to George and Sarah Huffman Whitaker. She retired from the Sullivan County School System having worked at Central Heights Elementary School in the cafeteria. Hildred attended New Hurland Baptist Church in Hiltons, Va. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Ray Taylor; daughter, Wilma Ruth Taylor; sister, Vilas Horne; and brothers, Carlos Whitaker and Ezra Whitaker. Survivors include her son, Dan Taylor and wife, Darlene; grandson, Kenneth Taylor and wife, Jennifer; great-grandchildren, Elijah, Grace and Adalyn; sisters, Thelma Anderson and Margaret Grogg; brother, Claude Whitaker; sister-in-law, Doris Whitaker; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Special thanks to Ethel Salyer, Kathy Doty-Godinez, Lori Whitaker, Mattie Feathers, Connie Sexton and Alice Stratton for their loving care of her. Special thanks to Emily, Jodi and Robyn at Wexford House. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport with the Rev. Jordan Estepp, the Rev. Pat Hammond and the Rev. Fred Robinette officiating. Music will be by the McMurray Brothers. Burial will follow the service in Gardner's Cemetery in Scott County, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Richard Jones, and the men of New Hurland Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to New Hurland Baptist Church Bldg Fund, c/o Randall Barger, 423 New Hurland Church Lane, Hiltons, VA 24258.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
117 E. Charlemont Ave.
Kingsport, TN 37660
1:00PM
117 E. Charlemont Ave.
Kingsport, TN 37660
12:00AM
Highway 696
Hiltons, VA 24258