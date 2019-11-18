G. Lewis "Lew" "Happy" Taylor, age 80, of Bristol, Tenn., peacefully went home surrounded by family, on Sunday, November 17, 2019. He was born on June 11, 1939, in Elizabethton, Tenn., a son of the late George and Clara Reeves Taylor. Lew was a Hall of Fame Athlete at Elizabethton High School and Milligan College and was an avid golfer. His greatest joys in life were spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and all the children he taught. He was a member of Central Christian Church. He is survived by his wife, Ruthann Currey Taylor, of almost 60 years; daughters, Debbie Devault (Tim), Becky Taylor, and Amy Taylor Dietz (Dave); son, Tripp Taylor (Brandy); grandchildren, Kelly (Colby), Jace (Hannah), Morgan, DJ, Connor, Ryann and Sydnee; and sister, Betsy (Tom). The funeral service will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Mark Overton and Minister Bob Robinson officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6:45 p.m. prior to the service. The inurnment will be private at Happy Valley Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Christian Church, Youth Group, 424 Melrose St, Bristol, TN 37620, in Lew's memory. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.