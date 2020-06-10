Dorothy Taylor, 85, of Blountville, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Christian Life Center of Bristol. Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Taylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.