Dorothy Ann Chaffin Taylor, 85, of Blountville, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Christian Care Center of Bristol. She was born in Mineral Springs, Ark., on May 27, 1935, a daughter of the late Ora Franklin and Ada Mae Worley Chaffin, she had resided in Blountville for the last 30 years, having moved from Bristol. She married George Edward Taylor Sr. on December 17, 1952, in Whitesburg, Ky. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, nana, aunt and friend who loved bird watching, sewing, crocheting, cooking and going to the Jam to listen to music. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Christian Care Center of Bristol and to all of their staff. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Edward Taylor Sr.; son, George Edward "Eddie" Taylor Jr.; daughter, Elizabeth "Libby" Blizard; and two brothers. Dorothy is survived by her son, Howard "Mike" Taylor of Bristol, Tenn.; five grandchildren, Kori Taylor, Dale Taylor, Laura McMillan and husband, Kevin, Adam Taylor and Aaron Taylor; two great-grandchildren, Cadence and Kimberlyn; many nieces and nephews, several great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport, with Russ Pearson officiating. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. Burial will follow at 4 p.m. at Gunnings Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial contributions to Christian Care Center of Bristol, 2830 Highway 394, Bristol, TN 37617. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an email condolence for the family.
