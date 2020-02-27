Dave Taylor, 55, of Bristol, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at his home in Bristol, Virginia. He was born in Abingdon, Va. on December 31, 1964, a son of the late Paul Eddie Taylor and Sheila Kay Justice Hilton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his special parents, Lucille Justice and husband, Clifton. A Gathering and Celebration of His Life will be held from 1 until 3 p.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Warehouse 817, 817 State Street, Bristol, VA 24201. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the charity of your choice in memory of Dave. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Taylor and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA 24201, phone (276) 669-6141.

To send flowers to the family of Dave Taylor, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 29
Gathering and Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 29, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
817 Warehouse
817 State Street
Bristol, VA 24201
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Dave's Gathering and Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments