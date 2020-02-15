Taylor, Dave

Dave Taylor, 55, of Bristol, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at his home in Bristol, Virginia. He was born in Abingdon, Va., on December 31, 1964, a son of the late Paul Eddie Taylor and Sheila Kay Justice Hilton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his special parents, Lucille Justice and husband, Clifton; brother, Eddie Dean Justice; and sister, Dee Dee Angela Hilton. Dave was a resident of Bristol for many years. He was retired from Citi Bank of Gray, Tenn. after 20 years of employment. He was the owner/operator of Stone Pillar Bed & Breakfast, Blowing Rock, N.C. for several years. He was a gifted gardener and floral arranger and loved to be out in nature, as much as possible. Dave is survived by his life partner of 30 years, Ron Bostic; son, Adam Bostic and spouse, Jessica Neal; grandchildren, Zack and Aidan; daughter, Laura Bostic and husband, Ken Hoes; his dog, Hank; two sisters, Ann Salyer and husband, Danny and Pat Powers and husband, Henry; six brothers, Dickie Justice and wife, Sanna, Wayne Justice and wife, Sandra, Bob Justice and wife, Jerri, Chris Hilton, Eric Hilton and wife, Goldie and Tim Hilton; several nieces and nephews, and many other family and special friends. A Gathering and Celebration of His Life will be held from 1 until 3 p.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Warehouse 817, 817 State Street, Bristol, VA 24201. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the charity of your choice in memory of Dave. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Taylor and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA 24201, phone: (276) 669-6141.
Service information
1:00PM-3:00PM
817 State Street
Bristol, VA 24201
