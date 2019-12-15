Bobby Eugene Taylor CHILHOWIE, Va. Bobby Eugene Taylor, age 80, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. Bobby was born in Bristol, Tenn., to the late Guy and Edith Stevens Taylor. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Louise Owens; and infant brother, David Taylor. He worked for 13 years at VA House Furniture, 20 years for Pepsi CO., and then the last several years at District III. Bobby was a faithful member of Faith Fellowship Church in Chilhowie. He loved going to church and he loved his church family. He enjoyed gardening and working out on the farm. Most of all he was a dedicated and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife, Becky Walton Taylor of Chilhowie; two daughters, Jane Moore and husband, Joey, of Chilhowie, and Joy Anderson and Brandon Welch of Atlanta, Ga.; grandchildren, Laken Moore and fianc�, Brandon Robinson of Surfside Beach, S.C., J.T. Moore of Chilhowie, Isabella Anderson, Robert Anderson, Braelyn Welch, and Abby Welch, all of Atlanta, Ga.; great-grandchildren, Cailee Robinson and Reagan Welch; brother, William "Bill" Taylor and wife, Linda, of Marion; brothers-in-law, Sonny Walton and wife, Sylvia, and Jim Walton and wife, Barbara, all of Chilhowie; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many special friends and his special church family also survive. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Faith Fellowship Church in Chilhowie with Pastor Robert Blevins officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening at the church. Private burial will be held at Lebanon UMC Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Taylor Family.