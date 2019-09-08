DAMASCUS, Va. Anthony "Tony" Cecil Taylor, 57, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at his home. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Green Cove Cemetery, 31024 Jeb Stuart Hwy., Damascus, Va., with Pastor Robert Blevins officiating. Family and friends are asked to gather at the cemetery by 1:45 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. Taylor.

