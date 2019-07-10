Clarence Marion Tatum, age 83, of Cedar Bluff, Va., passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Ashland, Ky. He was born on May 2, 1936, in Cedar Bluff, Va. He was a detective with the Tazewell County Sheriff's Department where he was employed for 34 years. He was a United States Air Force Veteran having served 20 years. He was a member of the Cedar Bluff Masonic Lodge # 260 A.F. & A.M. and was a life-time member of the Casey-Short VFW Post 9640. Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Marion and Lola Emily Johnson Tatum; his wife, Hazel Annamae Tatum; one son, Richard Nathan Tatum; and siblings, Carl Ratcliff Tatum, Clinton Frederick Tatum, and James Earl Tatum. He is survived by, one son, Robert Tatum and wife, Ann, of Southport, N.C.; one daughter, Anissa Justus and husband, Richie, of Ashland, Ky.; four grandchildren, Jared Tatum and wife, Mandy, of Grundy, Va., Jacob Tatum of Raleigh, N.C., Tate Justus of Ashland, Ky., and Abigail Justus of Ashland, Ky.; two great-grandchildren, Baylee and Jaxon Tatum of Grundy, Va.; one brother, Elmer Tatum and wife, Juanita, of Whitewood, Va.; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. with Pastor Ethel Watson officiating. Casey-Short VFW Post 9640 will conduct a Military Graveside Service at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Greenhills Memory Gardens Cemetery in Claypool Hill, Va. Those wishing to attend, please meet at the funeral home by 10:45 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews. Honorary pallbearers will be the Tazewell County Sheriff's Department. The family of Clarence Marion Tatum is in the care of Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.