Leon "Little Lon" Tate Jr., 76, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 9, 2019, in the Grace Healthcare of Abingdon, Va., following an extended illness. He was born in Bristol, Va. on March 30, 1943, a son of the late Leon Kilgore Tate Sr.and Anna Belle Canter Tate. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Patricia Ann Murray Tate; daughter, Jennifer Tate; and sister, Carolyn Ann Kimberlin. "Little Lon" was a kind hearted man. He loved playing music on his guitar and getting together with friends. He worked for several years with his brothers, Don at TCCS and Jim at Tate's Amoco. "Little Lon" is survived by two brothers, Donald Tate and wife, Lovada of Bristol, Va. and Jim Tate and wife, Jan of Bristol, Tenn.; daughter, Michelle Hamrick of Knoxville, TN; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201 with Bro. Denny Mitchell officiating. Committal Services will be conducted immediately after the Funeral Services. Burial will be in Walnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Mendota, Va. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Tate and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.