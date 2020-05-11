Tate, Jimmy Gail White

Jimmy Gail White Tate of Irmo, S.C., passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020, after an extended illness. She was the daughter of the late Staff Sergeant James B. White and Katherine Hutton King of Bristol, Tenn. She was predeceased by her son, Mark Robert Tate of Columbia, S.C. and her brother, Robert Bruce King of Bristol, Tenn. She is survived by her children, Teresa Tate Blackwell of the home in Irmo, S.C., and Tammy Deal of Memphis, Tenn., and her grandchildren, Hannah Blackwell and Chloe Blackwell of Irmo, S.C., and Brittany Bailey, Terrance Deal, Darian Deal and Daysia Deal of Kingsport, Tenn. Also surviving are six great-grandchildren. Her cousin, LuAnn Woolwine Crockett of Bristol, Va., was a special extended family member and was very close to Jimmy Gail in her early life after Jimmy Gail's father was killed in World War II. Jimmy Gail graduated from Bristol Tennessee High School in Bristol, Tenn. and attended the University of Tennessee. She was employed for many years in the Medical field in Kingsport, Tenn., and Columbia, S.C. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Columbia, S.C. She was much loved as a mother and grandmother and will be truly missed by all her family and friends. Her suffering is gone and she is now at peace with her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ. Final arrangements are pending. Condolences and sympathies may made to the residence at 400 Caddis Creek Road, Irmo, SC 29063.

To plant a tree in memory of Jimmy Tate as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries