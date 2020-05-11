Tate, Jimmy Gail White

Jimmy Gail White Tate of Irmo, S.C., passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020, after an extended illness. She was the daughter of the late Staff Sergeant James B. White and Katherine Hutton King of Bristol, Tenn. She was predeceased by her son, Mark Robert Tate of Columbia, S.C. and her brother, Robert Bruce King of Bristol, Tenn. She is survived by her children, Teresa Tate Blackwell of the home in Irmo, S.C., and Tammy Deal of Memphis, Tenn., and her grandchildren, Hannah Blackwell and Chloe Blackwell of Irmo, S.C., and Brittany Bailey, Terrance Deal, Darian Deal and Daysia Deal of Kingsport, Tenn. Also surviving are six great-grandchildren. Her cousin, LuAnn Woolwine Crockett of Bristol, Va., was a special extended family member and was very close to Jimmy Gail in her early life after Jimmy Gail's father was killed in World War II. Jimmy Gail graduated from Bristol Tennessee High School in Bristol, Tenn. and attended the University of Tennessee. She was employed for many years in the Medical field in Kingsport, Tenn., and Columbia, S.C. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Columbia, S.C. She was much loved as a mother and grandmother and will be truly missed by all her family and friends. Her suffering is gone and she is now at peace with her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ. Final arrangements are pending. Condolences and sympathies may made to the residence at 400 Caddis Creek Road, Irmo, SC 29063.
Most Popular
-
Q&A: Some things to know about the 'murder hornet,' now in the US
-
Bristol man arrested on child porn charges
-
Ron Compton out as Grundy High School's girls basketball coach
-
Watch now: Amid pandemic closings, Dolly’s Diner in Blountville, Tennessee, is still cooking
-
The 2020 Gene "Pappy" Thompson Award for Excellence Nominees
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
MJB Lawncare is accepting new customers. Weekly and Bi-weekly mowing services. Servicing the greater Bristol area as well as Washington, Russell, Wise, and Buchanan counties in Virginia. We accept all major credit/debit cards. Contact us at 276-870-7030 for a free quote.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.