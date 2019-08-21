ABINGDON, Va. Charles Tate, age 85, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Tate; daughters, Linda Plaster and Rosa Tate; sons, Lonnie Tate and wife, Sue and Chris Tate and wife, Maxine; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one on the way. A visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m., Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Frost Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m., in the chapel with the Rev. Jason Nunley officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memory Gardens. His nephews will serve as pallbearers. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Abingdon, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Tate.

