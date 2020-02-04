Don Glen Tankersley Sr., age 88, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at his home. Raised in Bristol, Don was a son of the late Phillip Glen and Maxie Marie Tankersley. He was a Ham Radio Operator and his call sign was W4SAQ. He was a broadcasting engineer for WCYB in its infancy and retired as the Inspector for Housing for the city of Bristol, Tenn. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Mary Sebastian Tankersley; daughter, Mary Lisa Harper and husband, Charles, of Denver, Colo.; son, Glen Tankersley and fianc�e, He (Sunny) Huhai, of Bristol, Tenn.; granddaughter, Alex Phillips and husband, Robert and great-granddaughter, Emerson Phillips, all of Snyder, Texas; granddaughter, Sydney Blevins of Denver; brother, Ned Tankersley and wife, Arlene, of Bristol, Tenn.; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Shelby Hills Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn., with the Rev. Clarence Dishman officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001, or online at www.alzfdn.org by clicking "Donate" or to your charity of choice. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Tankersley and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

