Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING ACROSS EAST TENNESSEE, SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA... .A SLOW MOVING FRONTAL SYSTEM WILL BRING INCREASING RAINFALL AMOUNTS TO THE AREA WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY. PERIODS OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL MOVE FROM SOUTHWEST TO NORTHEAST ACROSS THE AREA. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 2-4 INCHES WITH ISOLATED AMOUNTS UP TO 5 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE. WITH THE THE SATURATED SOILS FROM THE WET WINTER SO FAR, THIS AMOUNT OF RAINFALL COULD LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING ACROSS THE REGION. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MORRISTOWN HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA, EAST TENNESSEE, AND SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA, CHEROKEE AND CLAY. IN EAST TENNESSEE, ANDERSON, BLEDSOE, BLOUNT SMOKY MOUNTAINS, BRADLEY, CAMPBELL, CLAIBORNE, COCKE SMOKY MOUNTAINS, EAST POLK, GRAINGER, HAMBLEN, HAMILTON, HANCOCK, HAWKINS, JEFFERSON, JOHNSON, KNOX, LOUDON, MARION, MCMINN, MEIGS, MORGAN, NORTH SEVIER, NORTHWEST BLOUNT, NORTHWEST CARTER, NORTHWEST COCKE, NORTHWEST GREENE, NORTHWEST MONROE, RHEA, ROANE, SCOTT, SEQUATCHIE, SEVIER SMOKY MOUNTAINS, SOUTHEAST CARTER, SOUTHEAST GREENE, SOUTHEAST MONROE, SULLIVAN, UNICOI, UNION, WASHINGTON, AND WEST POLK. IN SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, LEE, RUSSELL, SCOTT, WASHINGTON, AND WISE. * FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES ARE EXPECTED WITH ISOLATED HIGHER AMOUNTS. * THIS AMOUNT OF RAINFALL COULD CAUSE FLASH FLOODING. PEOPLE IN THE WATCH AREA SHOULD BE AWARE OF THE POSSIBILITY OF HEAVY RAINFALL. AVOID LOW LYING AREAS...AND BE CAREFUL WHEN APPROACHING HIGHWAY DIPS AND UNDERPASSES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE QUICK ACTION IF FLOODING IS OBSERVED OR A FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS ISSUED. IF YOU COME TO A CLOSED OR FLOODED ROAD...TURN AROUND! DON'T DROWN! &&