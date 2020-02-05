Tankersley Sr., Don Glen

Don Glen Tankersley Sr., age 88, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at his home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Shelby Hills Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn., with the Rev. Clarence Dishman officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, N.Y. 10001 or online at www.alzfdn.org by clicking "Donate" or to the charity of your choice. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Tankersley and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
