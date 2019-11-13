Talley, Fred "Jerdy"

SALTVILLE, Va. Fred "Jerdy" Talley, age 85, passed away at his home on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Vivian Talley; wife, Shirley Bays Talley; and brother, Charles "Pug" Talley. Fred is survived by his son, Jeff Talley and wife, Penny, of Saltville, Va.; daughter, Vicki Talley of Elkhart, Ind.; sister, Dorothy "Dopy" King of Glade Spring, Va.; grandsons, Jason Talley and Cainen Talley-Fisher; and granddaughter, Jenni McGettigan. Funeral services and Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, Va. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 p.m. Saturday prior to the service. In lieu of flower, memorial donations may be made to Saint Judes Childrens Hospital. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Fred "Jerdy" Talley family.
